5 companies eye downtown project
Five parties have notified Lafayette Consolidated Government they want to submit a proposal to develop the two parcels of land next to the Buchanan Street parking garage, a LCG spokesperson said.
Monday was the deadline for interested parties to notify LCG, and the five now have until Jan. 4 to submit their proposals.
LCG put out a request for proposals for the two undeveloped parcels of land adjacent the parking garage recently after moving to allocate $3.5 million to repair the structure. Last year LCG sought proposals for the land but asked developers to include plans for the six-story garage, but the four bids were rejected.
Both parcels, which combined are under an acre, are just south of the garage. One is an L-shaped parcel that connects to Jefferson Street, while the other is at the corner of Buchanan and Convent streets.
Two buildings on those parcels could each hold 70-90 units, according to the Downtown Development Authority.
Of the four proposals submitted last time, two included plans for multiple-level, high-density buildings with commercial space.
Developers plan 178 Youngsville homes
Two local developers are seeking to build a 178-home development south of Youngsville near Southside High School.
Partners Clifton Guidry and Tim Bradley bought the 47-acre property at 501 Viaulet Road from Schlumberger for $1.2 million, land records show. The property is at the southeast corner of the roundabout at Chemin Metairie Parkway and Viaulet Road and backs up to the St. Martin Parish line.
The developers will now go through the approval process with Youngsville, Guidry said.
Developers like the proximity to the high school, Guidry said, and are seeking to build entry-level homes priced at around $200,000.
The Youngsville area continues to well out-pace the rest of Lafayette Parish when it comes to new home construction. The southeast corner of the parish has reported 175 new construction homes sold this year, the most of any area in the parish, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting, after 161 last year, which was also the highest.
The Broussard/Youngsville area — ranging from the intersection of Verot School Road and U.S. 90 south to the parish line — has reported more 340 new construction homes sold, nearly half of the 687 reported in Lafayette Parish. Last year was even higher at 56% when 302 were sold there out of the 533 parishwide.
Lafayette's CBD labeled historic district
The Lafayette Central Business District has been recognized as a National Register Historic District by the National Park Service.
The designation means that eligible buildings in the district can apply for federal and state historic commercial tax credits, Lafayette Consolidated Government officials announced Tuesday. Owners could be eligible for a 20% federal income tax credit and another 18% state tax credit on building maintenance and rehabilitation costs.
The district lies within the Downtown Development District.
Costs include roofing replacement or repair, masonry repairs and most construction costs associated with putting a building back into commerce. Owners interested in applying for tax credits should contact the staff liaison to Preservation Commission Roxana Usner in LCG’s Development and Planning Department at (337)-291-7193 or rmusner@lafayettela.gov.
Red River Bank buys branch office
Alexandria-based Red River Bank bought the former Chase Bank branch office at 1911 W. Pinhook Road.
The move is the second in Lafayette in recent months and the first banking center location in the Acadiana market after opening a loan and deposit production office in River Ranch in September. It will also be the bank’s 26th banking center in Louisiana.
Sale price was $750,000, land records show.
The office is expected to be open early next year, pending regulatory approvals. Ben Smith was earlier appointed market president.
“Expanding throughout Louisiana is part of our strategic plan, and establishing a full-service banking center in the Acadiana market fits into our long-term plans,” President and CEO Blake Chatelain said. “Ben Smith is leading the effort in developing Red River Bank’s presence in Acadiana and is also committed to providing the personal, customized financial solutions that Red River Bank is known for.”
Red River Bank is the fifth-largest Louisiana-based community bank and serves customers in Alexandria, Shreveport/Bossier City, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Covington. It specializes in financial services and solutions for Louisiana consumers and small to mid-size businesses.
Founded in 1999, the bank now has nearly $2.4 billion in assets and 334 employees as of June 30, FDIC records show. It is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
Boston company wins pitch contest
DynamiCare health was the winner of the Get Started Medical Pitch Competition.
The Boston-based company was one of six finalists in the competition, held virtually in conjunction with the Innovate South conference in Lafayette.
The company’s digital care program reinforces a person’s recovery form addiction by offering easy to use technology, including random breath and saliva tests and other methods. It also offers money on a debit card that blocks cash withdrawals and purchases at bars or liquor stores as a reward.
Other finalists included OR Link, Medcrypt, DOCPACE, Brightlamp and M&S Biotics.
New Iberia clinic wins OZ Pitch Fest
Keys Outpatient Behavioral Health Center of New Iberia is the winner of the first Opportunity Zone PitchFest 2020 competition Wednesday at the Innovate South conference.
The event, a “Shark-Tank style” pitch competition, was developed by Invest Acadiana, the Acadiana Planning Commission and Opportunity Machine to help provide funding for projects in Opportunity Zones.
Keys Outpatient Behavioral Health Center will now be featured nationally in Economic Innovation Group’s Opportunity Zone newsletter and will receive a free consultation with OZ Pros, a national consulting firm that focuses on development in opportunity zones nationwide.
As addiction continues to rise in Acadiana parishes, Keys has provided access to treatment at its out-patient facility for the past 15 years but needs to expand to offer in-patient treatment facilities to continue addiction treatment in an area where most patients have low incomes.
Their winning pitch focused on expanded access to care by purchasing buildings to create more in-patient facilities and sober living facilities to aid those still in recovery. The plan is to develop three buildings in the community with the help of investors, according to Angela O’Byrne, volunteer board member and presenter for Keys Behavioral Health.
The clinic now refers patients to outpatient clinics and residential homes in Baton Rouge and Lafayette after their addiction recovery, which causes patients to often be stuck on waiting lists for weeks and leaving them without care, she said.
“It’s just a huge win because when we talk to (patients) about it and they’re thinking about it, it then takes days or they’re on a waiting list," Keys lead doctor Dr. Joseph Wilson said. "And then they’re back to using again.”
Clinic officials will continue to seek investors for the project. Wilson said he hopes to break ground next year on the project.
The OZ PitchFest competition was judged by local and national investors and featured two other contestants, Handy Stop Market & Cafe and NeuroRescue.
Agriculture distinction nominations sought
The Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction is accepting nominations through Dec. 1. for its annual induction ceremony on March 4 in Baton Rouge.
The Hall of Distinction is a program of the Louisiana Radio Network, LSU AgCenter, Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry to recognize individuals who have a profound effect on Louisiana agriculture or agricultural enterprises. Nominees can represent any facet of agriculture or agriculture-related industries, including farming, ranching, aquaculture, fisheries, education and agribusiness.
Since its inception, 22 individuals have been inducted into the Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction.
Nomination forms are at www.louisianaagriculturehallofdistinction.com or through any parish LSU AgCenter office.
Deadlines set for agriculture programs
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Louisiana announced a first pool application deadline of Nov. 20 for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program.
EQIP is a voluntary program that provides financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers. Technical assistance is provided without a fee from conservation service specialists to help landowners and land managers plan and implement conservation practices to help them meet their land management goals; address natural resource concerns; and improve soil, water, plant, animal, air and related resources on agricultural land and nonindustrial private forestland.
Although applications are taken year-round for NRCS programs, deadlines are announced to rank and fund eligible conservation projects. Applications can be presented to a local USDA service center. Existing clients can submit applications online at farmers.gov.
In addition, sign-up is underway until Nov. 20 for a Ducks Unlimited Regional Conservation Partnership Program project. This project has a goal of signing up 15,000 acres with $560,000 available for contracts for rice producers interested in precision nutrient applications. More information is available through the NRCS field office or Kyle Soileau, Ducks Unlimited rice stewardship coordinator, at (337) 322-4565.