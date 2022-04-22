This week, as we’ve marked one month of living in Baton Rouge, I’ve thought a lot about the first time I came to Louisiana’s Capital City. In the spring of my junior year in high school, my church youth group loaded up and drove three hours to Baton Rouge to go ice skating.
Of the entire group, only one of us (a girl who had lived up north for a while) had ever ice skated before. For the rest of us, this was new territory.
I remembered that the ice skating rink was adjacent to a big shopping mall and, according to our youth director, we could skate and/or shop — the choice was ours. We were told to meet back at a certain time to load up.
Looking back, as best as I can figure based on local friends who know better, the rink was called Leo’s and the mall was Cortana. I’ve heard a lot about Cortana Mall since moving to Baton Rouge — and only just figured out that I too knew its wonders.
I remember my first chance on the ice. It felt a lot like roller skating — just colder. I remember the one girl (who had lived up north for a while) could spin round and round, similar to Dorothy Hamill.
Meanwhile, the rest of us, myself included, slowly made our way around the rink. After a while, a friend and I decided to go shopping. In the small town where we lived, shopping was limited — and I needed a prom dress.
I remember loving the freedom of being without adult supervision in a place we had never been. About an hour into our adventure, we found ourselves in Goudchaux’s, and I found what I believed to be the perfect prom dress. It was light blue, my favorite color. It was gauzy and, even by 1981 standards, an innocent-looking dress.
Shortly after I bought the dress, my friend and I raced to meet the youth group and loaded up on the bus to head home.
Our youth director had other ideas.
He decided to take us on a “tour” of the city. I remember being pretty sure he had never been to Baton Rouge either, but off we went. I remember seeing Spanish moss and live oak trees on a street that probably wasn’t meant for church buses. I also remember seeing several beautiful homes near a lake. We passed by the State Capitol and through an area that had the word Spanish in it.
Now, I know it was Spanish Town.
With our tour done, we headed home — me with the perfect souvenir in hand.
When I began this column, I called my mother to see if she could find a picture of me at the prom in the dress I bought that spring day long ago.
“The green one?” she asked.
I said, “Nope, that was my senior prom.”
“Oh, you mean the light blue one,” she said, without missing a beat. “Yes, I remember that dress. It was a thin, thin light blue cotton fabric, right?”
We both remembered the dress fondly even though I only wore it once 41 years ago. I asked if she thought she could find a picture of me at the prom that night long ago. Her response surprised me.
“I probably could find the dress easier than I could find a picture of you in it,” she said.
I had no idea she still had my prom dresses.
“Give me a few minutes,” she said.
And she was gone.
Two minutes later, she called back.
“I went straight to it,” she said. “It didn’t even have a plastic thing over it or anything to protect it. It doesn’t even look light blue anymore. Plus, it’s got some ugly spots on the skirt. It’s still cute, but it’s in bad shape. I figure if I wash it, it would probably tear it up.”
For the next 30 minutes, we worked over the phone together as she used her iPhone to take a picture of the dress I wore 41 years ago and attempted to text the images to me.
There was much discussion on how the dress should be arranged.
“I’ll try to lay it down so it covers up the ugly spots — that will be hard to do,” she said.
“If the skirt has ugly spots on it, Mom, just take a picture of the top of the dress,” I suggested.
We went back and forth.
“I walked up to the attic and immediately saw the green one you wore when you were a senior and was worried at first, but I moved the green one and there this one was — the one that used to be light blue, but it’s not light blue anymore,” she said. “It’s kind of gray now. Even so, it’s still cute after all these years.”
The column I intended to write about my first trip to Baton Rouge turned out to be about a whole lot more.