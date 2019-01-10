You’re walking through a shrouded cave when suddenly a red-eyed shadow races toward you. Before you can react, it strikes from the darkness. As the screen fades to black, your character falls, leaving all progress at the dead body left behind.
In a moment, another adventurer will disembark from a ship, seek out the fallen explorer and journey farther into the cave.
This is the everlasting cycle of “Below.”
Developed and published by independent studio Capybara Games (“Ashen,” “Hyper Light Drifter”), “Below” is an action-adventure video game home to branching dungeons filled with all types of dangerous creatures and helpful items. Randomly generated levels create unique areas for you to discover, and each time your character dies, you’ll lose all progress, starting over with a new explorer.
These mechanics are the driving force for the game’s rougelike exploration. The game simply drops you onto the shore of a mysterious island and says … nothing. No directions for where to go. No objectives for which to search. After climbing to the top of the island, you’ll find a light source. This lantern will be your lone guide as you delve deeper into the island’s cave. With no story, your trials and tribulations along your journey will become the game’s narrative.
The atmosphere of “Below” sets the tone for the game. Each room of a dungeon is clouded in a black mist, so light is your best friend in this environment, helping to clear shadows from a larger portion of each room as well as spot potential enemies. Without a torch or that handy light source, finding your way will be difficult.
And you will die — often. “Below” is unforgiving and true to its survivalist nature. Picked up an ember or some blood moss? What are they for? How do I use them? The crafting system within the game is cumbersome and navigating the menus is less than speedy, particularly for a game that stays active while you’re in a menu.
Did you know that you can refill your water reserves from some of the standing water in the caves? Neither did I. Even the minimal space in your inventory can become troublesome, too. Managing your items and the crafting system becomes a chore, compounding a hands-off experience that could do with a little player assistance.
This lack of guidance within “Below” is both its biggest drawback and greatest asset. To some, a lack of purpose will be frustrating. For me, the freedom was refreshing. After being stuck at the end of a level, it wasn’t until I died of starvation that I realized that I needed to shine the light source upon a pillar to reveal the exit for that level. Your problem solving skills will be put to the test, but “Below” provides enough “ah ha” moments for a gratifying experience.
As far as game design, “Below” is top notch. The moody atmosphere is enhanced by Jim Guthrie’s ethereal soundtrack, a mixture of “The Last of Us” and “Bladerunner 2049.” Ambient noises of the ocean and raging storm bring out the gritty nature on this cryptic island. Combat is sharp and responsive, each slash of your sword satisfyingly cutting your foe in two. Before you know it, you’ll have dived down several dungeons, lost in a trance of adventure.
“Below” may not be for everyone, but if you’re willing to look past its unforgiving nature and fickle controls, you’ll find a game worth exploring to its deepest depths.
‘Below’
*** (out of ****)
PUBLISHER: Capybara Games
PRICE: $24.99
FORMAT: Xbox One, Microsoft Windows
GENRE: Action-adventure