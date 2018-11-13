Missing pet piglet found; possible theft being probed
After a day of searching, a Delcambre family has been reunited with their pet piglet Jinx.
Jinx was being held in Kaplan, which is too long of a distance for a pig to walk. Police have not confirmed if Jinx was stolen from the owners' home in Delcambre but an investigation is ongoing, KATC-TV is reporting.
On Tuesday morning, the Delcambre Police Department posted to social media asking for help from the public in locating the lost piglet.
Jinx was wearing a pink harness and has the number 17 tattooed on its left side, the department said.
That pink harness was later found on a hose reel at the house of the owner of the pig. Owner Brett Broussard says Jinx was harnessed when she went missing from their fenced-in back patio.
Heartbroken at the loss of the family pet was Broussard's 8-year-old daughter.
But on Tuesday, the Delcambre Police Department posted: "Thanks to all who have shared and assisted in making a young girl very happy and bringing Jinx home!"
Facebook fight ends in stabbing in St. Martinville
An argument that started on Facebook resulted in a stabbing Monday in a St. Martinville apartment complex, Police Chief Ricky Martin said.
Martin said there is a warrant for the arrest of April Wesley, of New Iberia, on suspicion of aggravated second-degree battery.
Martin said Wesley is suspected of arriving at the victim’s residence in the Chateau Martin Apartments, where the two women engaged in a physical fight. At some point Wesley stabbed the victim once in the leg, Martin said.
Martin said the victim was treated at a hospital and released.
One injured in Abbeville shooting Monday night
One person was injured Monday night in a shooting in Abbeville.
Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of Alphonse Street and Graceland Avenue around 7:30 pm Monday.
The suspect allegedly drove up to the victim, got out of his car, and began shooting. The victim received non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg and foot.
No arrests have been made, and police have not released the suspect's name.