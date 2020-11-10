Dress up your pets in their cutest Christmas outfits because on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society will take holiday photos of families and their pets at BREC’s Forest Community Dog Park, 13900 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road.
The event will have a photo prop decorated for the holidays where the family with or without their pets can sit and have their picture taken by CAAWS volunteer and professional photographer Julie Amador. Participants can purchase a digital photo for $10, or buy two 5x7 photos and four wallet photos for $20. All of the proceeds for this event will go to care for the cats and dogs in the CAAWS shelter.
“This year was the first time in 26 years CAAWS had to cancel Santa CAAWS due to the pandemic, but we wanted to offer our supporters another way to still get those holiday photos with their pets,” CAAWS board member Libby Haydel said. “Santa CAAWS is our second largest annual fundraiser, so we’re hoping this outdoor event will help us stay afloat this year.”
Social distancing and masks will be required while waiting in line; masks may be taken off during the photo session. Only cards or online payments such as Venmo or PayPal will be accepted.
CAAWS is a nonprofit organization consisting solely of volunteers and receives no government funding. CAAWS is not affiliated with EBRP Animal Control or Companion Animal Alliance. For more information, visit www.caaws.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.