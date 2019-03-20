West Feliciana Parish Public School System chooses its March employees of the month Advocate staff report Mar 20, 2019 - 2:00 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email West Feliciana Middle School math teacher Teresa Pritchard, who is one of the March employees of the month for the West Feliciana Parish Public Schools, is seen with superintendent Hollis Milton. PROVIDED PHOTO Bus driver Demetria Dunn is one of the March employees of the month for the West Feliciana Parish Public Schools. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The March employees of the month for the West Feliciana Parish Public School System are bus driver Demetria Dunn and Teresa Pritchard, who teaches math at West Feliciana Middle School. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email