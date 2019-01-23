Belle Chasse Academy get character lessons through basketball show Advocate staff report Jan 23, 2019 - 7:00 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email The Belle Chasse Academy students in the Magic Circle pay close attention to the basketball moves of Buffy "Mr. Magic" Coleman, who keeps them guessing where the ball will go next. PROVIDED PHOTO Buffy "Mr. Magic" Coleman teaches second-grader Liam Grade how to spin a ball using the tip of a pen. Liam is in Laura Engelbart's class at Belle Chasse Academy. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Buffy "Mr. Magic" Coleman brought his basketball show to Belle Chasse Academy recently for the school's Career Counts refresher day. Between amazing students with his ball-handling, he spoke to them about the importance of showing good character. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View comments