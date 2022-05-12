Logan Hensgens Pearce is the director of volunteer services at Hospice of Acadiana, a nonprofit company that provides hospice across the region. Having previously worked at United Way and being committed to helping our community, it was a natural move that fulfilled a passion for Logan.
While we were sitting in the coffee shop chatting, some people stop by the table (as they do around here); within a few moments, Logan is directing them to the website (hospiceofacadiana.com) to look at all the volunteer opportunities and encouraging them to sign up. Help is needed in all sorts of areas, both with direct patient care and indirect — from barbers to cut hair, to people to help with dogs that are left at home.
One of Logan’s favorite programs is Mission Moments, where they help grant wishes for their patients; some of them are very simple, but they are all meaningful.
Logan was born to help people and animals. It’s both her job and life’s work, and we are lucky she is here.
What was your first job? I was a runner and file clerk at a local law firm. I grew up knowing a lot of the employees there, and it felt like working with family. They were patient with me as I grew into an adult, and it still holds a special place in my heart.
Describe a typical day in your life. Wake up in a really uncomfortable position because my dogs and cats have the most real estate in our bed. Go to work and learn about the incredible programs at Hospice of Acadiana. Come home to cook, hang out with my husband and fall asleep by 9:30 p.m.!
What advice would you give the younger you? Ironically? Be you. Be confident. Be kind.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Even though it’s a recent event, I think the death of my beloved Grammy was huge for me. She helped to raise me and has been my best friend for my entire life. She was a patient at Hospice of Acadiana, and I was so impressed with her level of care that I wanted to be a part of the team. She passed away during the interview process, and I was incredibly blessed to sign my offer letter with Hospice on what would have been her ninetieth birthday. She’s my “why.”
What values do you live by? I was taught from a very young age to give back to those who don’t have it as well as you do. So, I’ve dedicated my career to that.
What do you most appreciate? I appreciate people who give of their time and energy to the amazing nonprofits here in Acadiana. I’ve witnessed people that are experiencing food insecurity who volunteer to help us distribute food because they also wanted to help others. I’ve seen people drive from other parts of the country to bring supplies to our community after a disaster. The stories go on and on.
What is your favorite journey? I’ve stage managed 30 local theater productions. I learned how to work with different kinds of people, put on events, manage folks with different needs, and engage with the community to rally behind something amazing.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Driving with good music. It can be whatever I need — peaceful, fun, loud. It’s a simple thing that always re-centers me.
What living figure most inspires you? My mom — no contest. She’s survived breast cancer twice, is unapologetically genuine, and has an absolutely incredible work ethic.
What was the best advice you were ever given? “Love people where they are.” A volunteer told me that once very early on in my career, and I’ve held it with me ever since.
What book would you tell everyone to read? Anything by Brené Brown. As my Gran used to say, “What a woman!”
What is the best thing about where you live? The people! Working in volunteerism, I often get to witness how generous and dedicated our residents are to our community.
How do you "let the good times roll"? I’m a total foodie. Put me in good company with good food, and I’ll be a happy camper.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A zookeeper! Anyone who knows me knows that I’m an avid animal lover. I have four fur kids (because they’re so much more than pets), and I’m constantly asking my husband if we can adopt a llama, donkey, raccoon. … The more animals the better!
What is your motto? Work hard and be nice to people.
How would you like to be remembered? I want to make people feel good about themselves. I think uplifting people and their talents is a beautiful thing, and I try to do it as often as I can. I saw a video on social media once that had people aggressively yelling compliments at others, and their faces just absolutely lit up. I hope I can do that for other people.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Anytime I talk down about myself, my husband says, “Don’t talk about my wife like that!” I’ve sort of adopted that for my own self dialogue.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Animals. Earth tones. Good food.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? I say “y’all” a whole lot. And you can definitely tell that I’m from south Louisiana when I say it!
What do you collect? Animals (Just kidding. Sort of.)
What food could you live on for a month? After lots of pondering, I can’t choose just one so here’s three: spinach and artichoke dip, wings that aren’t too spicy, and rum cake. (I think this is also what I’d choose as my final meal.)
What would you change about yourself? The volunteers I’ve worked with are such an incredible example of giving back to your community, and I could do a better job of that. While my work is community based, I would like to dedicate some of my free time as well.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? As annoying as she can be on the show, I think Monica Geller from "Friends." She doesn’t need an extravagant life. … She just wants to have a career she loves, a happy marriage, a clean house, and really great friends. I feel like that’s all I need, too.
Describe yourself in five words. Spunky, outgoing, honest, enthusiastic, dedicated.
What is your idea of happiness? Hanging out with my husband and being covered in animals .
What is your favorite movie? "Hook." That food fight scene…
What music defines who you are? I am a huge Elton John fan. I saw him in concert and sobbed when he played "Tiny Dancer." I think whether I realized it or not, he was teaching me through his music that being different is OK and uniqueness is a beautiful thing.
Who is your style icon? I think if you made Nick Miller from "New Girl" look a little more put together, that would be my style.
What do you most regret? I regret not learning how to cook from my Grammy. Her food was pure comfort for me.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What are your dogs and cats’ names?
What would the answer be? I’m very proud of these, but a lot of people think I’m crazy for them. My dogs are named Victor Paul Newman (after the "Young and the Restless" character) and Lillian Petunia Louise Newman Pearce. My cats are named Bing Clawsby and Purrincess Leia Sky-whiskers (because we found her on May 4th … and yes, I know Leia wasn’t technically a Skywalker).