IberiaBank has made a donation of $6,000 to the three historic St. Landry Parish churches recently destroyed by arson.

The donation, being made in conjunction with Giles’ Automotive’s Giles Gives Back to St. Landry Churches campaign, is part of an outpouring of community support for rebuilding the churches.

“One of the hallmarks of our company is to support our community in meaningful ways,” said Jerry Vascocu, Executive Vice President and Acadiana President for IberiaBank. “We are very proud to help restore these historic churches in support the parishioners and commend Bob Giles for setting up this effort to engage the entire Acadiana community to help our friends in St. Landry Parish.”

Giles Automotive on Friday announce the start of its 30 day Giles Gives Back campaign to help raise money for the three St. Landry Parish churches.

During the 30 days, Giles Automotive will match donations up to $50,000.

“When I heard about what happened to these churches I knew Giles Automotive had to lend a hand," Bob Giles, dealer principal, said. "Our motto is giving back to the community, and I can’t think of a more deserving group than these churches that have stood strong in the community for more than 100 years.”

Authorities have charged Holden Matthews, a 21-year-old son of a St. Landry Sheriff's deputy from Opelousas, with hate crimes and arson related to the three fires.

The three churches — St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre, Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas and Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Opelousas — burned down between March 26 and April 4.

The pastors from all three churches say they have received offers of help from around the state and country, and they’re working to organize formal recovery efforts.

The Rev. Harry Richard of Greater Union Baptist Church said the public’s outpouring of love has been overwhelming and uplifting.

“I think that God has allowed this to happen to really bring us closer together,” Richard said. “God always intervenes with love…It’s the kind of love we’re getting now that will carry us forward.”

Richard said he’s working with his church congregation and deacon to better organize public response, but there are many things that need to be accomplished. They’ve met with an insurance representative and are waiting to learn whether their claim will cover rebuilding.

One of the more public pledges of support came from retired Saints tight end Ben Watson, who last week reached out to the pastors of the three churches.

"While I reserve judgment on the man arrested for this crime until proven guilty, the fact that black churches were burned to the ground is a reminder of the fear and pain so many communities have repeatedly experienced since emancipation," Watson said. "This trauma resides deep within all of us, black and white, in America."

A gofundme site hosted by the Seventh District Baptist Association has has raised nearly $200,000 of its $1.8 million goal.

If anyone would like to assist, donations can be sent to the church’s post office box, Richard said. Donations should be addressed to Greater Union Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1254, Opelousas, LA 70571.