Traci Pecot owns and operates Paws and Paw Paws Dog Daycare, Boarding and Grooming. Yes, Paws as in dogs and Paw Paws as in members of the senior community. It’s such a clever idea to combine creating a fun, stimulating environment for the animals, while assisting seniors with fulfillment and enjoyment by offering an opportunity for them to spend their day with the dogs.
Traci thought of the concept herself; yes, she’s clever and has business savvy. She describes it as simply combining what she loves, but we know there is more to it than that. Traci may have more business news to share soon, so follow Paws and Paw Paws on Facebook to keep updated.
What was your first job? Unofficially, babysitter. Officially, a party hostess at Celebration Station in Metairie.
Describe a typical day in your life. Most days start off with a quick dog and kid snuggle, kiss my husband goodbye then I head off to work. After work, (I mean, my physical presence, because any small business owner knows work never ends!) I try to run errands, exercise and clean house or prep dinner before school lets out. After school, it is a surprise! Homework, baseball practice, pup play time, dinner, and a less than 1% chance of relaxation before bedtime. I do try to volunteer at school (pre-COVID) or be involved in community events when possi-ble.
What advice would you give the younger you? If you want it, find a way to make it happen.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? The sudden death of my mom when I was 29. I was not even a year into my marriage, had not become a parent yet; I was finally in a stage of wanting my mom versus needing my mom, and she was taken away.
What values do you live by? Faith first, always. Be a good person. Ethics never fade.
What do you most appreciate? Time with my family.
What is your favorite journey? My fertility journey that ended in the most beautiful adoption.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Anywhere I can run with headphones in.
What living figure most inspires you? My son, Armand. We adopted him when he was 4. His first years were some of the worst you can imagine, and he remembers it all. Despite everything, he is resilient, happy, courageous, intelligent, funny, loving and caring.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Change the people, or change the people.
What book would you tell everyone to read? I don’t think I’ve completed an adult book since college. I don’t excel at sitting still.
What is the best thing about where you live? It’s close enough to home (NOLA), but offers great schools, festivals, quality of life and young people wanting to change the world.
How do you "let the good times roll”? Traveling, beer, sports, and my people!
What did you want to be when you grew up? A meteorologist. I used to be fascinated by weather; now I’m just confused!
What is your motto? You just gotta let that go.
How would you like to be remembered? This one is tough. I’d like to be remembered as a great mom, wife, friend, aunt, daughter and sister. Selfless and giving. Someone that gave where she could but also influenced others to live the life they desired.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I pray. Lots of prayers.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Independence, understanding, dogs.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “I mean,” “Seriously.” “I know, right!”
What is your favorite word? Yep!
What do you collect? Dogs that belong to other people.
What food could you live on for a month? Probably cheese
What would you change about yourself? I’d like to be a few inches taller, I think.
Describe yourself in five words. Positive, determined, impatient, curious, anxious.
What is your idea of happiness? A vacation with my family where all my nephews are running around and smiling and laughing, and my dogs are there, too.
What is your favorite movie? "When Harry Met Sally"
What music defines who you are? I’m a mix tape, but if I had to choose a station, I’m listening to Hall and Oates on repeat.
Who is your style icon? My son, Armand. He’s a sharp dresser and doesn’t care what people think about the outfits he chooses.
What do you most regret? Not being able to speak to my mom before she died.
What question do you wish I'd asked? “What’s your dogs name?”
What would the answer be? Tchoupitoulas and Paws