Wheels & Reels
BREC will host a drive-in movie-style marathon at Airline Highway Park Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Five box office hits for the whole family will be screened. Tickets are $5 per movie or $10 for an all-day pass, per car, and must be purchased in advance at brec.org/wheelsandreels.
A fun fundraiser
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is going virtual with an event Sunday packed with classes on Facebook Live, a "buy now" sale of Dancin' at the Mansion auction items, video clips from its 2019 season finale and a Virtual Speakeasy via Zoom ($40). https://one.bidpal.net/brbt2020.
It's audition time
Community dancers can try out for the Cangelosi Dance Project's 2020 "Holiday Nutcracker" from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the company's studios, 3749 Perkins Road. The audition fee is $25. For specific roles, audition times and other requirements, email kcangelosi@cox.net or visit cangelosidanceproject.com.