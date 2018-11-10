Coming off a lost at Southern-New Orleans on Thursday, Loyola felt it had something to prove, coach Stacy Hollowell said.
The Wolf Pack played that way, pressing its way to a 20-point lead before holding off Xavier, 87-78, Saturday at The Den.
The loss was the first this season for Xavier (4-1), ranked No. 23 in the NAIA coaches' poll.
“I don't know if our players, certainly our freshmen, realize the magnitude of this win,” Hollowell said. “Xavier just beat 10th-ranked William Carey (Monday at Xavier), and Carey was picked to win our league (Southern States Athletic Conference). When we play with focus and value every possession, we can compete with any team.”
Power forward Terry Smith led the Wolf Pack (2-3) with 23 points, including 14 in the second half. Point guard Cameron Dumas scored 20, with 6-foot-6 guard Zach Wrightsil getting 15 and forward Joseph Ruzevich 11.
Sophomore guard Ed Carter led four Gold Rush scorers with 20 points.
Xavier trailed 61-41 at 13:48 of the second half, but battled back to 79-75 with 1:22 left by ramping up its defense and getting drives to the basket and putbacks. After the game, however, coach Alfred Williams' face was a picture of disappointment.
“We didn't come to play, and we didn't execute,” he said. “I told them that Loyola would play hard, and they did. We played harder in the second half, but we had a big deficit and we ran out of time.”
Loyola was cruising with a 65-46 lead with 11:23 remaining when Xavier went on a 13-3 run during the next four minutes, capped by a 25-foot shot-clock buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Carter to get back in the game at 68-59 with six minutes left.
A steal and layup by point guard Donovan Armstrong later brought the Gold Rush to 79-75 with 1:10 left. However, the Wolf Pack, which has struggled at the free-throw line, then made eight consecutive free throws to seal the vicory.
“We got a little loose with the ball for about four minutes, and Xavier came back,” Hollowell said. “But they are a top 25 team. Hopefully, we can look back on this when it comes (conference) tournament time and know that we can beat good teams.”
The Wolf Pack led 51-37 at halftime after beating the Rush in nearly every statistical category. Loyola shot 48.5 percent (16 of 33), including 8 of 14 on 3-point attempts, and also made 11 of its 15 free throws, five more than Xavier.
Dumas, a freshman from Baton Rouge, led the first-half downtown shooting at 4 of 4 from behind the arc and scored 13 points. He gave Loyola the lead for good, 10-7, four minutes into the game with a 3-pointer from the left wing.
His biggest shots, however, may have come with the Wolf Pack already in control. Loyola led 42-30 with 3:29 left in the half when Dumas sank back-to-back 3s. The second one came on a fast break, and he also was fouled. He made the free throw, for a four-point play, and the seven-point outburst netted Loyola a 49-30 bulge.
Ruzevich hit 3 of 3 3-pointers and had 11 points. Forward William Loyd led Xavier with 12 in the half as he was effective inside.
“Dumas is playing really well, and he works hard on defense getting under ball-handlers,” Hollowell said. “And Ruzevich is developing into a really valuable player off the bench.”no.s