Volunteers of America gathered nearly 100 people on a recent Saturday morning for a day of service in New Orleans East.
Beginning at Lake Forest Elementary, volunteers focused their efforts on the neutral grounds on Wright Road from Interstate 10 to Chef Menteur Highway and Lake Forest Boulevard from Reed Boulevard to Bullard Avenue. The areas covered included the neighborhoods of Sherwood Forest, Fauberg, Idlewood and Lake Forest Estates.
The project included work to landscape and beautify Lake Forest Elementary and Sherwood Forest Elementary, as well as clearing a blighted lot adjacent to Sherwood Forest.
“Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana was approached by the Home Depot Foundation to develop a community project in New Orleans East,” said Jim LeBlanc, of Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana. “Our Fresh Food Factor serves this area and these schools, so we knew what needed to be done.”