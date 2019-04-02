See birds, wildflowers and maybe even an alligator during SPRING IN THE SWAMP at Jean Lafitte National Park, with guided walks, a trailside touch table and educational programming in the visitor's center. 6588 Barataria Blvd., Marrero. Saturday and Sunday. Free. nps.gov/jela.
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and Little Freddie King headline a full day of music, food and fun at the FRERET STREET FESTIVAL on Saturday, on Freret between Napoleon Avenue and Valmont Street uptown, starting at 11 a.m.
Old-timey carriages roll through the Vieux Carre for the SPRING FIESTA PROMENADE starting in Jackson Square at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. springfiestanola.com