State authorities recently revoked two New Orleans East strip clubs’ liquor licenses after a sting operation revealed drug sales, drug abuse, prostitution and solicitation for sex, according to officials.

Visions on Downman Road and She She’s on Chef Menteur Highway are barred from selling booze or tobacco after receiving emergency suspensions Friday following the probe led by Alcohol and Tobacco Control, the New Orleans Police Department, State Police and probation and parole officers, officials said.

The booze and liquor license for Passions, also on Downman, had previously been suspended, but officials said they found similar activities there again.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement the activities allegedly occurring at the clubs help fuel the city’s long-entrenched violent crime problem.

“We are cleaning up New Orleans, from the crime in these clubs to the trash in our street,” Cantrell said.

Authorities unfurled a similar crackdown at strip clubs in the French Quarter earlier year.

Strip club employees have strongly criticized such actions by authorities and taken to the streets to protest them, saying their livelihoods and safety are endangered when the clubs' ability to conduct business is threatened.