A motorcyclist died Friday after crashing into a semi-truck that failed to yield before cutting him off in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana State Police said.

Brandon Verneuil, a 36-year-old from Ponchatoula, was pronounced dead on the scene.

LSP determined that Verneuil, at about 3:15 p.m. Friday, was driving westbound on La. 40 through Loranger in a 2012 Harley Davidson when a 2019 Hino commercial freight-hauler headed the opposite way turned into his path.

“This resulted in the Harley Davidson striking the Hino commercial vehicle on its passenger side,” LSP wrote in a news release issued late Friday.

Officials say they’re still investigating why the Hino driver — 36-year-old Bismal Perez Sanchez from Hialeah, Florida — turned without waiting for Verneuil to pass.

Though Verneuil wore a helmet up to par with state safety standards, police say he sustained fatal wounds. Sanchez, who wore a seatbelt, came away unscathed.

LSP said officers took blood samples from Verneuil for “routine scientific analysis.” Sanchez took a breath test, which officials say showed no signs of intoxication.

