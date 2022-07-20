It's summertime, and school is out, but you can still test your knowledge (and get some good eats) at local restaurants and pubs for non-scholarly rewards ranging from gift cards to simple bragging rights.
You better know your stuff when the quizmasters of MonkeyBR and Suspense Games bombard with unexpected questions. So, grab a team, load up on information and prepare to pair it all with classic food and drinks.
Curbside Burgers
Pull up to Curbside Burgers' patio on Wednesday nights for beer, epic burgers and random trivia.
The winners of "Let's Get Quizzical" will receive $30, $20 and $10 gift cards for first, second and third place, respectively. Bonus prizes sometimes include beer ware and tickets to Chelsea's Live.
Trivia nights at the burger dome begin at 7 p.m.
Before trivia kicks off, fuel your brain power with the restaurant's happy hour $5 food specials, available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Then, wind down the night with $5 bourbon drinks available from 4 p.m. to close.
Visit this food truck at 4158 Government St.
Burger Smith
Not only does Burger Smith have authentic burgers, the joint also has trivia events every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Trivia themes like '80s Night, "Stranger Things" and "Seinfeld" bring out the competitive sides of teams who play for the top three prizes: $30 gift cards, free burger and fries meals and gift cards to local shops like Bengals & Bandits.
Check in at Burger Smith on 18303 Old Perkins Road at 6 p.m. for Tuesday trivia night. Event schedules and prizes vary by location.
Red Stick Social
Swing by the Red Stick Social on Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. for friendly fun, live music and — let's not forget — trivia.
The winning team receives a $50 gift card.
This social house is located on 1503 Government St.
Overpass Merchant
Good food. Good drinks. Good trivia.
A visit to the Overpass Merchant at 6 p.m. may spice up your Monday nights with an array of themes like "Back to the 2000s" and "Drink Drank Drunk Trivia."
The winners of "Let's Get Quizzical" will receive rewards like $25, $15 and a bottle of wine or six-pack of beer.
Take advantage of the restaurant's Monday specials and order $5 frozen Irish mules, $6 Gail's spicy chicken sandwiches and red beans and rice.
Don't pass on the Overpass, which is located on 2904 Perkins Road.
Rally Cap Brewing Company
Nothing brings the community together like craft beer and trivia night every Tuesday at the Rally Cap Brewing Company.
Visit the brewery at 11212 Pennywood Ave. for a chance to win bar tab prizes: $50, $25 and $15 for first, second and third place, respectively.
Midtap BR
Tap in at Midtap on Monday nights for trivia and all-day happy hour specials on cocktails and food specials like $5 fried pickles.
Trivia themes vary weekly, including movie night and "A Trivial Rhapsody." Winners will receive Midtap merchandise and growlers.
The fun starts at 7:30 p.m. at Midtap, located on 660 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd.
Tiger Tavern Daiquiris
Trivia at the Tiger Tavern starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
The winners of "Let's Get Quizzical" will receive bar tabs: $40, $25 and $15 for first, second and third place, respectively.
Participants can expect free sandwich trays from Nooly's in addition to a variety of daiquiri flavors like Pogie Bait, Cream Pie and Tiger Balls at 14505 La. 44.
Cypress Coast Brewing
Cypress Coast Brewing is a new addition to the city's trivia fun. Show up here on Thursdays at 6 p.m. for a chance to win gift cards. The number of players affects the amount of money given out. So, the bigger the crowd, the bigger the pot.
Test out of themes like 2000s-style trivia and celebrate with new beer flavors like Fuggly Duckling and Backseat Barista, all available on 5643 Government St.
Agile Brewing
Agile Brewing has Thursday trivia nights at 6 p.m.
The top three "Let's Get Quizzical" winners will receive free pints and beer flights.
Visit this brewery located on 14141 Airline Highway.
The Smiling Dog
Sign up at The Smiling Dog by 7 p.m. to join the food pub's Monday trivia nights that include pro-wrestling themes and more.
First-place winners will receive $50. Second-place winners will receive $20. And for third place? A round of shots.
Visit the dog-friendly establishment at 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
City Slice
Trivia can be a real pizza work on Tuesday nights at the City Slice.
Champions of the night receive a $50 City Hospitality gift card. Runners-up take home a $25 City Hospitality gift card.
Stop by this pizza parlor, where the best of both worlds at 124 W. Chimes St. includes a collision of hot, hand-tossed pizza and cold, domestic beer.
Cheba Hut "Toasted" Subs
Cheba Hut has signature sub sandwiches, spiked Kool-Aid and trivia nights on Tuesdays. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. to play.
A variety of prizes, such as $20 and $10 gift cards, sunglasses, beer koozies and a bottle of Don Julio are given to the winners.
Cheba Hut is located at 411 Ben Hur Road, Suite A.
Three Roll Estate
Tacos 'n Trivia Thursdays at Three Roll Estate have discontinued for the summer, but the owners intend to notify locals when the inquisitive fun will return in the fall.
This would be the chance to try out coconut shrimp tacos from the distillery's tasting room, along with mojitos and pina coladas made straight from their sugar cane farm.
Visit Three Roll Estate at 760 St. Philip St. Trivia nights here usually begin at 7 p.m. on Mondays.
The Revelry
Trivia nights at The Revelry have also discontinued for the summer, but owners intend to bring them back in a couple of months.
Previous trivia themes like LSU and "The Office" edition give first-place winners the chance to win a $100 gift card in addition to other prizes for players.
The home of loud music and boisterous fun sits on 3347 Highland Road. Trivia nights here usually begin at 9 p.m. on Wednesdays.
If you have a trivia night at your establishment and we missed you on this list, let us know. Email us at features@theadvocate.com to share your not-so-trivial details.