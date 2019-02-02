LORMAN, Miss. — Southern’s long first season under Sean Woods continued Saturday at Alcorn State — and although the Jaguars continued to put up a fight, the Braves pulled away midway through the second half for a 76-64 victory at the Davey Whitney Complex.
Maurice Howard, the leading 3-point shooter in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, scored 27 points with seven 3-pointers as Alcorn handed Southern its third straight loss and seventh in nine conference games.
The Braves (7-14, 3-6) are eighth in the SWAC standings but have won three of their last five games.
The Jaguars (3-19, 2-7) had shown improvement of late. They swept a two-game homestand against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and last-place Mississippi Valley earlier this month — and although they lost twice on their road swing through Alabama, both losses were tight.
On Saturday, Southern trailed for much of the game but pulled to within five points, 51-46, on a Sidney Umude jumper with 9:31 remaining.
From there, the Braves effectively put it away, going on a key 16-5 run.
Alcorn made 11 of 17 3-pointers (65 percent). Howard, who averages 3.1 3s per game at 39 percent, made 7 of 11 tries.
Alcorn shot 58 percent overall and made 15 of 19 free throws (79 percent).
Reginal Johnson added 12 points and backup big man Alonzo Campbell had 10 points and five rebounds for the Braves.
Umude had 12 points, Jayden Saddler scored 11 and Aaron Ray and Alex Ennis had 10 points each for Southern. Saddler had eight assists.
Alcorn State led 44-41 with 14:32 remaining in the game, then went up by 10 after a 3-pointer by Howard with 8:27 to go. The lead reached 16 points a few minutes later and the Braves led by at least nine points through the final five minutes.
Alcorn State led 36-34 after a first half in which neither team led by more than six points.