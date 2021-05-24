Make it to 'Morrie'
Theatre Baton Rouge stages the story of life lessons a writer learns from his former professor, who's dying. Performances of the two-man play "Tuesdays with Morrie" are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday in TBR's Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. theatrebr.org
Relive 'Dazed'
Matthew McConaughey with bad hair? It must be 1993's "Dazed and Confused." Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., will screen the comedy classic about a group of wild teens' last day of school at 7:30 p.m. Friday. And there's a bonus in the form of a cast reunion segment. Rated R. manshiptheatre.org
Get peachy with it
Fresh peaches, blueberries, sweet corn and tomatoes are just the beginning of what's available at Saturday's Red Stick Farmers Market, Fifth and Main streets. While you're there, grab some breakfast or lunch at Main Street Market and check out the specialty shops. breada.org