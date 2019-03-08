The Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce held its first State of the Parish Address since becoming a parishwide organization, inviting members and citizens to get updates from its elected officials and ask them about the issues important to them.
Police Jury President David Savoy, Acadia Parish School Board Superintendent Scott Richard and Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson were all on hand to let their constituents know what they were working on to make things better for the people of the parish.
Much of Savoy's speech and questions revolved around the Le Gros Memorial Airport. A new fuel system is about a year away from starting installation, he said, but new entry points, a new pontoon bridge and expansions for the airport are still facing legal and funding challenges.
"There's just not any money for it," Savoy said. "That's the biggest problem. I think we have a great asset at that airport and it kills me to see that we have 400 acres sitting by an airport that's just growing grass. It would be great for economic development, it's just right now we're waiting on the money."
Meanwhile, Richard addressed the successes and challenges the school board faces, such as updating the curriculum to deal with increasing state and federal standards, implementing new technology and its work with Louisiana State University's Eunice campus to help students once they graduate
"We're doing a good job," Richard said. "We could be doing better and we have a good partnership with LSUE and we look forward to improving our partnership with the university that's right in our backyard. We need to strengthen that relationship and offer more dual enrollment courses to our high school students so they can get college credit while they're still in high school."
Finally, Gibson shared some of the good news and not-so-good news about law enforcement efforts in Acadia Parish. Gibson said the efforts to convert jobs he considered "fluffy" into more active policing jobs have resulted in more patrols on the roads.
"A lot of people don't realize that Acadia Parish is made up off over 600 miles of roadway and if we only have six or seven deputies out patrolling it," he said. "We need a lot more."
In a preview of the department's annual report, Gibson said in three years they've seen a 17 percent reduction in calls, a 54 percent increase in training hours and a drop in average response time from 30 minutes to 14-15 minutes. However, there has been a 44 percent increase in arrests made and an 80 percent increase in open narcotics cases.
Amy Thibodaux, president and CEO of the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce, said she hopes events such as this will help citizens be informed and stay engaged with their elected leaders.