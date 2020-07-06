Catch a movie
While most area movie theaters remain closed, the Manship Theatre has reopened its doors and pulled out a classic. That family film gem from 1985, "The Goonies," screens at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, it's a new documentary on a singing icon when "Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things" has a 2 p.m. showing (the film also screens at 7 p.m. Thursday). manshiptheatre.org.
See an exhibit
"George Washington: The Myths and the Man" is currently on display at the Old State Capitol. Find out more about the “Father of our Country” through romanticized paintings by artist Jean Leon Gerome Farris and personal artifacts. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
Hear it live
If you're a Zebra fan and haven't logged on for one of frontman Randy Jackson's solo acoustic shows on Facebook, you're missing out. Hear the classics and more at 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday, it's an all-Beatles lineup at 3:30 p.m. Facebook page: Randy Jackson of Zebra.