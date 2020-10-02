CROWLEY -- It’s often overlooked. It’s rarely celebrated. It’s safe to say, it’s hardly acknowledged most nights in football.
But Friday night, after what felt like an eternal off-season, it was the jumping off point for Cecilia’s 54-13 road domination of the Crowley Gents.
Cecilia head coach Dennis Skains used a newly aggressive special teams approach to give his Bulldogs an edge to open the season. An approach, that if Skains’ words are to be taken as gospel, may end up as Cecilia’s calling card this season.
“We’re going to be really aggressive this season on special teams because we feel like we need to find an advantage,” Skains said. “We’re going to onside (kick) it a bunch. We’re not necessarily looking to fake (punts) every time, but (punter Andrew Simon) has the green light to go every time if he sees (an opening). We’re going to try to block punts and continue to do so because of the advantage.”
Skains isn’t exaggerating. In the first quarter alone, Cecilia attempted an onside kick to begin the game, faked a punt for a 24-yard gain, recovered a botched punt snap for a touchdown and blocked another punt.
The early special teams success, they scored two touchdowns on bad punt snaps, and a dominant defensive effort that was led by junior linebacker Kennedy Livings dripping a Crowley ball carrier and scoring helped the offensive unit find time to gel and get rolling itself.
When the Bulldogs finally found their stride offensively, it looked much different than it has in years past.
Cecilia has a history of being something of a running back factory. It produced former Tulane running back Jamaican Dartez in the 1990s, former UL and 2020 NFL draft pick Raymond Calais, and graduated another 1,400-yard and 18 touchdown running back in Danarious Journet last season.
So it came as something of a surprise when Skains used not one, nor two, but three running backs to great effectiveness.
Running-back-by-committee? Apparently so. The trio of Ridge Collins, Germonie Davis and Breagan Brasseaux combined for 204 yards and three touchdowns on just 16 carries. Even more astonishing is the balance with which they procured the yardage. Collins ran for 67 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, Davis 69 or four carries and Brasseaux 68 and a touchdown on three carries.
Add in Davis’ damage he did in the pass game as well, he was on the receiving end of a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Alex Soileau, and it’s safe to assume the triple-threat was highly effective.
“It’s a really good mix,” Skains said. “Unfortunately, most of those guys play on the other side of the ball too. I don’t love having this many two-way players. But it’s what we have to do.”
Even the defense got in on the action, shutting out Crowley for most of the contest and dominating the Crowley offensive line most of the evening.
“Defense played hard. We’ve been preaching running to the football and being aggressive. They did that tonight and last week as well.”