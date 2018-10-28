Randy Haynie named 2018 recipient of Lafayette Civic Cup
The Lafayette Civic Cup committee will honor Randy K. Haynie, founder and operating partner of Haynie & Associates, as the 86th recipient of the annual award for a lifetime of humanitarian pursuits.
Haynie, who has offices in Lafayette and Baton Rouge, also founded Louisiana Governmental Studies Inc., Haynie Real Estate and Capitol View Development, as well as the Haynie Family Foundation. He is also co-editor of Lobbying the Louisiana Legislature, 2016-2020, which he began authoring and publishing in 1980 and is currently in its ninth edition.
Haynie will be honored during a Nov. 5 event at the Petroleum Club.
“The real story of Randy’s impact to our community is in the countless ways he has stepped up to chair a committee or perform in a strategic role without any public recognition," said Jean Kreamer, committee member and 1999 recipient. "He is a consummate leader and true humanitarian.”
Haynie and his wife Daynese are 1973 graduates of Acadiana High School and 1978 graduates of the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now UL Lafayette). He currently serves on the board of directors for Moncus Park, Lafayette General Hospital Foundation, 232-HELP, Evangeline Area Council/Boy Scouts of America, Hilliard University Art Museum Society, the Community Foundation of Acadiana and other organizations.
Former UL petroleum engineering department head receives honor from SPE
The Society of Petroleum Engineers honored the former head of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Energy Institute of Louisiana during its recent meeting in Dallas.
Ali Ghalambor, who has 40 years of industrial and academic experience in the petroleum industry, was given the SPE/AIME Robert Earll McConnell Award during the group's Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition. The award recognizes engineers who make contributions to the country's standard of living or replenish its natural resource base.
Ghalambor has served as an endowed professor at the American Petroleum Institute and head of the petroleum engineering department at UL. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from UL and his PhD from Virginia Tech. He is currently technical adviser at Oil Research Center International.
St. Landry chamber gains accreditation from state group
The St. Landry Parish Chamber of Commerce was recognized as an accredited chamber by the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives.
The St. Landry chamber has worked for nearly two years to modernize and develop its organizational programming to meet the standard for LACCE accreditation under the leadership of CEO Raquella Manuel. The accreditation recognizes organizational excellence and is held by just 13 chambers in Louisiana.
“It is truly an honor to see a goal like accreditation finally come to fruition,” Manuel said. “This is an achievement not just for the chamber office but also for our board of directors and, most importantly, our membership. Without their support, our growth and progress would not be possible.”
LACCE is the only organization in the state that offers formal accreditation for chambers and is governed by a board representing the districts across Louisiana. Five were recognized during this year’s annual conference.