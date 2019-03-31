Acadian Companies executive vice president Eddy Dupuis has been named as the company’s new chief financial officer following the retirement of CFO David Kelly, the company announced last week.
As CFO, Dupuis will oversee Acadian's accounting and budgeting functions as well as financial and income tax reporting processes. He maintains banking relationships and will be the principal officer regarding merger and acquisitions, and he also provides direction for Acadian's health insurance plan, 401(k) and employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).
Kelly is retiring after more than 23 years. He is a past chair of the ESOP Association and a former board of trustees member of The Employee Ownership Foundation.
“Since Eddy joined Acadian in 2007, he has proven to be a highly valuable member of our team and we are pleased to have him become our chief financial officer." Acadian chairman and CEO Richard Zuschlag said. "I’m also pleased that David Kelly will continue to be part of Acadian Companies by serving on our board of directors. Eddy and David have worked closely for many years and have planned for this transition.”
Dupuis is a certified public accountant and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Louisiana Society of Certified Public Accountants. Prior to his appointment, he provided financial oversight and guidance to several divisions of Acadian, including Safety Management Systems (SMS), Acadian Total Security, Acadian Air Med and Executive Aircraft Charter Service. He is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.