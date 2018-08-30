MONROE — Caleb Evans scored on an 11-yard quarterback draw with 37 seconds left as UL-Monroe slipped past Southeastern Louisiana 34-31 at Malone Stadium.
Southeastern (0-1) got the ball back, and drove 55 yards to the ULM 20. The Warhawks’ Cal Kee III blocked Jonathan Tatum’s 37-yard field goal try as time expired.
Southeastern had taken a 31-26 lead with 8:23 remaining on Chason Virgil’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Petit-Frere. The Lions held UL-Monroe on downs following the touchdown, but punted the ball back to the Warhawks with 2:04 on the clock.
UL-Monroe (1-0) then went 63 yards in seven plays for the go-ahead score.
Virgil completed 28 of 39 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns. Petit-Frere caught five passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns as Southeastern gained 437 yards.
Evans was 35 of 53 for 346 yards as he directed a Warhawks attack that held the ball for 35 minutes and gained 554 yards.
UL-Monroe owned the first half statistically, but still found itself trailing 21-16. The Warhawks outgained the Lions, and held the ball for nearly 10 more minutes.
Big plays were the difference for Southeastern.
The Lions converted a long return of an intercepted pass into a touchdown, and picked up another score on Petit-Frere’s 59-yard reception. Southeastern, which had no turnovers in the half, recovered a fumble at its own 30 to stop one of UL-Monroe’s drives.
Lions quarterbacks Virgil and Lorenzo Nunez both saw plenty of action. Nunez also came in at receiver and caught three Virgil passes, including an 18-yard touchdown pass that gave Southeastern a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter.
Capped by Caleb Evans’ 3-yard touchdown pass, UL-Monroe scored the first nine points of the second quarter. Southeastern’s Ronald Cherry III blocked the extra point as the Warhawks led 16-14.
Following the kickoff, Southeastern took over at its 30. On the third play, Virgil hit Petit-Frere in stride at midfield, and he split the UL-Monroe defense as he raced 59 yards for a touchdown.