Lobdell — A Hammond man died Friday afternoon in a four-vehicle crash in West Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana State Police said in a news release.
State troopers responded around 3 p.m. to the pile-up that killed 58-year-old Claude Brewer on I-10, just west of Louisiana Highway 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish, police said.
The initial investigation revealed the crash took place as Brewer drove eastbound on I-10 in a Ford Transit van, police said.
For reasons still unclear, Brewer failed to slow down as he approached stopped traffic and struck the back of a commercial motor vehicle, police said. That collision triggered a chain reaction, causing the commercial motor vehicle to strike the back of a Dodge van, which in turn struck a Dodge Ram.
Despite wearing a seatbelt, Brewer was fatally wounded and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. All other parties were properly restrained and were uninjured.
Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash, authorities said, but routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Louisiana State Police took the occasion to remind drivers that they should always obey posted speed limits so they have more time to slow down or stop in an emergency situation.