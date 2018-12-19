La Thai (4938 Prytania St., 504-899-8886), the Uptown restaurant known for its traditional Thai cooking and Louisiana-Southeast Asian fusion, will close Dec. 29.
The restaurant, in business at 4938 Prytania St. since 2008, serves Thai curries and noodle dishes next to house creations like the Thai-Coon, with shrimp and crawfish and fried eggplant, and pecan-crusted fish with lemon-basil garlic butter.
Proprietor Diana Chauvin-Galle said the decision was difficult but explained it was guided "by a much-desired break that will allow me to focus more on my two small children. If you have kids, you know how quickly time goes by.”
She said she is working on a more casual restaurant idea for the future that will focus on Thai street food. It would be in a different location and also be designed to accommodate a more family-friendly, work-life balance, she said.
“We own the building, so we're lucky to be able to make a decision where I could spend time with family and develop this new concept,” Chauvin-Galle said.
She has leased the building to new operators who plan to open a Spanish restaurant called Costera at the address. Brian Burns and Reno De Ranieri intend to open the new restaurant in February with a menu featuring paella and game dishes. The two men previously worked together at the Link Restaurant Group.
La Thai opened at the corner of Prytania and Robert streets in 2008, taking over a space that had been home to Vaqueros in the decade preceding Hurricane Katrina (and which later had a stint as a Felix’s Oyster Bar expansion).
As La Thai, it was the next-generation continuation of a family restaurant business that went back to the Mai Tai, a tiny, 10-table restaurant in Gretna that opened in 1978. The family later opened Bangkok Cuisine in Mid-City (in the same complex that would also house the original Rock 'N' Bowl). They eventually developed La Thai Cuisine in Old Metairie, where it was in business for 10 years until 2008. That same year, Chauvin-Galle put her own stamp on the restaurant, reopening it Uptown as La Thai.
Viet-French bakery planned for Lakeview
French pastries and savory Vietnamese specialties are the two calling cards of Chez Pierre French Bakery. Soon, they will have a place to call home in Lakeview.
Chez Pierre is expanding with a new location at 141 W. Harrison Ave., the former location of Pizza NOLA. The bakery and café is slated to open in mid-January.
It will be the fifth location for Chez Pierre, which has outposts in Metairie and Harahan.
This one will be a bit different, with the next generation of the family behind Chez Pierre at the helm.
Taylor Bui will run the Lakeview location of Chez Pierre. Her mother, Katrina Tran, has operated the company since 2005, when she started adding Vietnamese flavors to the traditional French bakery line up.
Bui said her own location of Chez Pierre will reflect more of her generation’s style. There will be more grab-and-go items for quick meals and also more brunch dishes for casual weekend meals in the café. Coffee drinks will be a bigger part of the café, and it will have some specialty items like croissant doughnuts.
At the same time, though, it will maintain the mix of cakes and pastry with banh mi, spring rolls and rice noodle dishes offered at the other Chez Pierre locations.
“I want to keep my mom’s touch but add the next generation,” said Bui. “It will be like a remix of me and my mom."
Bui is just 20, but she said she has spent much of her life in the family bakery, growing up around the business and working in its various locations as Chez Pierre has expanded.
“It’s what ties our family together,” she said.