The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has partnered with LA Wallet to bring digital hunting and fishing licenses to Louisiana residents.
Effective Oct. 18, residents with a Louisiana driver’s license or state ID can use LA Wallet to display licenses on their smartphone.
Licenses can be purchased on the department's website through an approved retail vendor or at the department headquarters in Baton Rouge. The LA Wallet app is free and can be download through Google Play or the Apple Store.
To connect your licenses to LA Wallet:
- Tap the LDWF Licenses credential shown on the homepage.
- Read the disclaimer, then tap the yellow Connect LDWF Account button at the bottom.
- Once your account is found, tap Yes to add your licenses.
Account information will display at the top of the screen, along with hunter education number and federal duck stamps, if they are found. To see individual licenses, tap the category to expand the licenses in that category. You will only see the categories for which you hold licenses. Expired licenses will display for 30 days in LA Wallet.
As always, official hunting and fishing licenses may still be carried in several other ways:
Email: If an email address is available in the system and a license is purchased, a digital version of that license will be emailed.
Image: An individual can also take a photo of their license and store that photo on their phone.
Paper: The department recommends folding the license and storing it in a zip-top bag or laminating the paper print between two pieces of packaging tape.