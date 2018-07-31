Michelle Charles has been disqualified from the race for the open Section B seat on the Jefferson Parish Juvenile Court bench.
Judge Nancy Miller of the 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna ruled Tuesday that Charles, who is from Harvey, did not meet the criteria to qualify because she could not show she filed her 2015 state income tax return.
Charles' candidacy was challenged by local attorney Stephen Petit.
Candidates are required to show they have filed state and federal income tax returns for the prior five years, or have filed for extensions, in order to run.
Charles' disqualification, if not successfully appealed, would winnow the field down to two candidates: Amanda Cologero and Jennifer Guillot Womble.
Calogero and Womble are vying to fill the spot vacated by the retirement of Judge Andrea Price Janzen.
Jeffery Hand rounded out the original field of four candidates but has since withdrawn from the race.
Womble survived a challenge Monday by producing documents showing she had filed for an extension for her 2017 state taxes, court documents show.