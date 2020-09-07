Take a walk
On the Capitol Park Museum's 90-minute walking tour, exercise comes with a history lesson on nearby landmarks. The tour begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $10; free for Friends of CPM members. louisianastatemuseum.org
Create a cocktail
The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's previously postponed Speakeasy virtual fundraiser is back on for 5 p.m. Sunday. Patrons will concoct two craft cocktails while munching on a cheese and charcuterie board. Friday is the last day to buy tickets ($40). Find out more about picking up the cocktail package and more at batonrougeballet.org.
Hear the stories
The Old State Capitol's exhibit "Louisiana's Lionhearted Women: Championing the Right to Vote" tells the tales of these women who fought for suffrage. There's also a virtual tour of the exhibit available on YouTube.