With their senior year dramatically cut short by the coronavirus outbreak, the Class of 2020 is receiving a lot of attention these days to try to compensate: glowing tributes on social media, personalized yard signs from their schools, parades past their houses.
What they are unlikely to get, at least not soon, is a traditional commencement ceremony, that rite of passage that marks the start of adulthood for so many.
Almost 10,000 seniors at public and private high schools in the greater Baton Rouge area are on track to graduate this year. There is little agreement, though, on how best to celebrate that achievement, given the required social distancing prompted by the pandemic.
Some local high schools are planning drive-thru ceremonies. Others have scheduled in-person graduations, but with strict limits on how many people can attend. And even more are holding out in hopes of holding more traditional, less restricted ceremonies later in the summer.
A few schools are considering having more than one ceremony.
A couple of schools are trying virtual ceremonies, but East Baton Rouge Parish high schools won’t. Seniors surveyed on the subject overwhelmingly asked for in-person graduation.
“It’s nothing like a real graduation ceremony,” explained Ghufran Al-Shammari, a senior at McKinley High in Baton Rouge. “You worked all these four years, and then you have a virtual ceremony? I’d rather just get my diploma in the mail.”
The local high schools opting for drive-thru ceremonies are all having their ceremonies over the next two weeks. They include high schools in Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes, as well as high schools in Zachary and Slaughter.
Port Allen and Brusly high schools have both scheduled drive-through ceremonies on May 23 at their respective schools, with Port Allen at 1 p.m. and Brusly at 4:30 p.m.
“We didn’t want to wait and do something that everyone couldn’t participate in,” said West Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Wes Watts.
The high school is trying hard not to let the 75 members of its Class of 2020 down.
On May 23, the graduates will drive up one by one under the canopy at the front of the school, step out of their vehicles in their caps and gowns, walk onto a stage that will be erected there and collect their diplomas.
“The main things that kids want,” Principal James Jackson explained, “is the experience of walking across the stage, taking a picture with their principal that they can cherish for a lifetime and having their family and friends witness it.”
The ceremony will be livestreamed and shown on TV at a later date. The school is also working to get the ceremony broadcast live on the radio so everyone can listen from their cars. After students leave the high school, well-wishers are encouraged to park the length of Commercial Drive in Port Allen to cheer on the new graduates.
When asked whether he was going to shake hands or hug the graduates as he gave them their diplomas, Principal Jackson paused in thought.
‘It will suck not to be able to touch and hug our kids,” Jackson said. “We’ll see whatever people are comfortable with at the time.”
The drive-thru ceremony at Zachary High School on May 20 will be a longer affair and won’t be livestreamed — its senior class is five times larger than Port Allen’s.
“This is probably an eight-hour day of bringing students through,” human resources director Yolanda Williams told the Zachary School Board last week.
Some districts are holding off announcements until Gov. John Bel Edwards relaxes his stay-at-home order, which would allow larger in-person gatherings, before announcing their plans. Edwards has said that on Monday he plans to give an update on what kind of restrictions will remain in place after Friday, May 15, when his current order is set to expire.
“We really don’t want to issue a date today and then have to move things around,” said Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. “We really don’t want to inconvenience people.”
Gast said the tentative plan is to hold smaller, in-person ceremonies with people spread out across open, outdoor spaces as the district’s 14 high schools, most likely in early June.