East Ascension, Dutchtown and St. Amant high schools' color guards took part in Denham Springs High School color guard and percussion competition Saturday in Denham Springs.
More than 50 high school units took part in the event, part of the Louisiana Mississippi Color Guard and Percussion Circuit.
In the Scholastic Regional A competition, St. Amant varsity squad was third. Dutchtown was fifth in the Percussion Scholastic Novice division. In the novice category, East Ascension was third and St. Amant junior varsity was sixth.