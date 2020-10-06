Hurricane Delta poses a wind, storm surge and rain threat to the entire Louisiana coast in advance of a possible landfall in St. Mary Parish at Category 2 strength near Franklin late Friday or early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Delta reached Category 4 strength, with top winds of 145 mph on Tuesday afternoon as it approached Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, and is expected to remain a major hurricane as it crosses the center of the Gulf of Mexico over the next three days.
Forecasters with the Slidell office of the National Weather Service said the biggest threats for the state remained:
- Potentially life-threatening storm surge, mostly along the coast outside of hurricane levee systems, with many locations possibly seeing surge levels of more than 10 feet above ground level.
- Widespread damaging winds that are likely to result in electrical outages.
- Heavy rainfall and the potential for both flash flooding and river flooding, largely to the east of where the center of the storm makes landfall, with rainfall generally totaling 6 inches Friday through Sunday, and locally higher amounts.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and several parish presidents declared states of emergency on Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of Delta's destructive powers.
But Edwards said that as of Tuesday afternoon, he did not anticipate issuing mandatory evacuations for New Orleans or other major population centers protected by levees. Lower-lying areas outside the protection of levees would likely see such orders, though.
Hurricane Delta approaches as the state is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, and Edwards said Louisiana was still sheltering more than 6,600 people in 12 hotels, mostly in New Orleans, after consolidating the number of hotels used for evacuees.
But repairs to transmission lines and the movement of mobile housing into southwest Louisiana will likely have to be halted sometime this week in advance of the storm making landfall, the governor added.
Plus, COVID-19 testing in Baton Rouge and New Orleans will likely have to be halted again Friday and Saturday. Such testing was also halted amid Hurricane Laura, which complicated the state’s tracking of the spread of the virus.
“This season has been relentless,” Edwards said. “Since early March it just seems like one thing after another. But the fact of the matter is we don’t get to choose. This is the hand we have to play.”
Edwards said southwest Louisiana “is in no shape to withstand a storm” because of the lingering impacts of Hurricane Laura, which smashed into Cameron Parish as a Category 4 storm. About 98% of Calcasieu Parish, home to Lake Charles, had power restored, but work continued to get redundant sources of electricity back online, which is important for industrial businesses like refineries.
Edwards’ state of emergency declaration gives the state the ability to procure resources through emergency contracts, instead of through the normal bid process. Mike Steele, a spokesman for the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said parishes and the state must have emergencies declared in order for the state to get pumps, fuel and other resources to local officials.
State officials have been working with local authorities to deliver pumps to low-lying coastal areas and help prepare for the expected storm surge from Delta this week.
Edwards also said he planned on requesting a national emergency declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday, which would require approval by President Donald Trump.
The timing, strength and even the shape of Delta as it comes ashore was still in question Tuesday evening, in part because that landfall occurs between the center's 24-hour forecast points for storms three or more days away from landfall.
The 4 p.m. forecast path shifted about 30 miles to the west, which might reduce the effects of surge and rain in the easternmost parts of the state, but increases the risk of hurricane-force winds at inland points, including Baton Rouge. And continued shifts to the west could increase the danger to portions of southwest Louisiana recovering from Hurricane Laura.
“Hurricane Delta has the potential for severe weather, including flash flooding, and may cause extensive damage in the Parish of Ascension,” Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment declared in his emergency order signed Tuesday.
Ascension and St. James have low-lying areas susceptible to surge.
The emergency orders make Ascension Parish eligible for state and federal disaster assistance.
In St. James, parish officials said impacts from the storm could occur as early as Thursday afternoon. Operations crews were preparing pump stations on Tuesday, continuing to clear debris from storm drains and ditches, and collecting curbside tree limbs around the parish.
In Ascension, residents needing assistance should call the Citizens Service Center at (225) 450-1200, and register for the Everbridge Emergency Alert System when calling.
In St. James, weather updates will be posted on the parish Facebook page. To sign up for emergency text messages and e-mails, visit http://www.stjamesparishla.gov and click on 'Notification Alerts’ button on the homepage.
The storm is forecast to be at Category 3 strength, with top winds of 125 mph, at 2 p.m. Friday, when it is expected to still be well off the Louisiana coast. From that point until landfall, Delta is expected to run into increasing southwesterly windshear and cooler water along the continental shelf, both of which should reduce its intensity, said Senior Hurricane Specialist Daniel Brown.
But the forecast models relied on by the center also expect that, even as Delta’s wind speeds slow, the size of that wind field will expand significantly while still over Gulf waters, increasing the area threatened by both storm surge and winds, Brown said.
The worst surge and winds are expected to occur to the east of the storm.
“So regardless of Delta’s final landfall intensity, the projected large size of the hurricane is likely to result in a significant storm surge and wind event for portions of the northern Gulf coast later this week,” he said.
Staff writer David Mitchell contributed to this report.