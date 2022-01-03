The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury began a new year by imposing a three-minute time limit per topic on public comments, but the new rule immediately ran into overtime Monday.
After reelecting Louis Kent as jury president and Chrissie O’Quin as vice president and taking up other routine business, jurors moved to the “public comment” item on the agenda.
They were immediately hit with complaints from River Road residents, who said they left the jury’s Dec. 20 meeting believing that the jury planned to take action to address their complaints about gravel pit operations in their neighborhood.
Later, they said, they found out the jury did not take action on their complaints.
The conversations stretched for much more than three minutes, with the residents becoming more frustrated as the talks went on.
Parish Manager Jody Moreau said the company, Southern Aggregates, is operating in an area already approved for gravel mining and the issue before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is a permit to build a road for an expanded footprint at the site.
The expansion would encroach on about 12 acres of wetlands, which is why the Corps is requiring the permit, he said.
“Our legal adviser said that if we shut them down, it would cost us millions of dollars,” Moreau said, adding that Southern Aggregates has not done any work in the expansion area.
Juror Chris Hall acknowledged that the jury said it would help the residents last month, and said the jury should look at a Plan B or a Plan C if the initial idea of aiding the neighboring residents is not feasible.
Jurors again clashed with former Parish Manager John Rouchon, who contends the company should not have been able to do anything on the site without a Police Jury floodplain permit.
Residents say the company has built berms to channel the flow of water and gravel trucks entering and leaving the site are tearing up River Road.