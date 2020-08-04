Pelican State Credit Union is one of five credit unions in Louisiana with the ability to offer Small Business Administration loans to help businesses keep their doors open and continue to compensate their employees during the coronavirus pandemic, a news release said.
The Paycheck Protection Plan is a loan designed to provide direct incentive for small businesses to protect their workers and continue compensation, the release said. Additionally, the credit union has taken 70 applications for Louisiana Economic Development loans.
“When the Stay-at-Home Order began, the call volume we received from small business owners was unlike anything we had ever experienced, Pelican Business Services Manager Chandra Foster said in the release. "Our team worked day and night, but the business owners’ joy they expressed after hearing that their loans had been approved was worth every minute."
Between the Payment Protection Program and and Louisiana Economic Development loans, Pelican’s Business Services team funded over $5 million to 120 different businesses and helped over 1,200 employees. Approximately 1,200 hours were worked while processing applications and loans, and 20 Louisiana parishes were served. Pelican also received and answered questions for over 200 loan inquiries on top of this.