More than $315 million in federal coronavirus relief aid will be allocated to 290 Louisiana towns and cities under the American Rescue Plan to help them respond to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency and support economic recovery, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week.

“The American Rescue Plan provided vital aid for communities large and small all across Louisiana that are still working to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and we will work at the state level to support these communities,” Edwards said. “This funding will provide a much-needed economic boost to Louisiana, and I am deeply grateful to the Congress and to President (Joe) Biden’s administration for continuing to support state and local government during this unprecedented recovery.”

The funding is divided among the 290 municipalities and localities in Louisiana that did not get direct allocations in the American Rescue Plan, because of their size. Larger communities, including Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Houma, Jefferson Parish, Kenner, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans, Shreveport, Slidell, St. Tammany Parish and Thibodaux are not funded through this program.

Funding is allocated based on a community’s population and will be delivered in two allocations of funding — June 2021 and June 2022, or possibly later. The program is administered by Louisiana’s Division of Administration in compliance with federal guidance.

Communities in the area receiving funding include:

Community

Population 

 1st Allocation

2nd Allocation

Total 

 Donaldsonville

 8,441

 1,560,961.93

 1,560,961.93

 3,121,923.86

 Gonzales

 10,957

 2,026,236.21

 2,026,236.21

 4,052,472.42

 Albany

 1,159

 214,329.45

 214,329.45

 428,658.90

 Denham Springs

 9,753

 1,803,585.08

 1,803,585.08

 3,607,170.17

 French Settlement

 1,192

 220,432.01

 220,432.01

 440,864.03

 Independence

 1,893

 350,065.27

 350,065.27

 700,130.54

 Kentwood

 2,436

 450,480.19

 450,480.19

 900,960.37

 Killian

 1,322

 244,472.42

 244,472.42

 488,944.83

 Livingston

 1,974

 365,044.29

 365,044.29

 730,088.58

 Ponchatoula

 7,369

 1,362,721.06

 1,362,721.06

 2,725,442.12

 Port Vincent

 755

 139,619.27

 139,619.27

 279,238.54

 Rosedale

 743

 137,400.16

 137,400.16

274,800.31 

 Springfield

 526

 97,271.17

 97,271.17

 194,542.35

 Tangipahoa

 853

 157,742.04

 157,742.04

 315,484.07

 Tickfaw

 764

 141,283.61

 141,283.61

 282,567.21

 Walker

 6,248

 1,155,418.80

 1,155,418.80

 2,310,837.61

 Baker

 13,194

2,439,916.09 

 2,439,916.09

 4,879,832.17

 Central

 29,357

 5,428,878.01

 5,428,878.01

 10,857,756.03

 Zachary

 17,949

 3,319,240.10

 3,319,240.10

 6,638,480.19

 Clinton

 1,502

 277,759.13

 277,759.13

 555,518.26

 Jackson

 3,728

 689,404.82

 689,404.82

 1,378,809.64

 Norwood

 291

 53,813.52

 53,813.52

 107,627.04

 St. Francisville

 1,625

 300,505.05

 300,505.05

 601,010.10

 Slaughter

 906

 167,543.12

 167,543.12

 335,086.25

 Wilson

 567

 104,853.15

 104,853.15

 209,706.29

     
     
     
     
