More than $315 million in federal coronavirus relief aid will be allocated to 290 Louisiana towns and cities under the American Rescue Plan to help them respond to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency and support economic recovery, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week.
“The American Rescue Plan provided vital aid for communities large and small all across Louisiana that are still working to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and we will work at the state level to support these communities,” Edwards said. “This funding will provide a much-needed economic boost to Louisiana, and I am deeply grateful to the Congress and to President (Joe) Biden’s administration for continuing to support state and local government during this unprecedented recovery.”
The funding is divided among the 290 municipalities and localities in Louisiana that did not get direct allocations in the American Rescue Plan, because of their size. Larger communities, including Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Houma, Jefferson Parish, Kenner, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans, Shreveport, Slidell, St. Tammany Parish and Thibodaux are not funded through this program.
Funding is allocated based on a community’s population and will be delivered in two allocations of funding — June 2021 and June 2022, or possibly later. The program is administered by Louisiana’s Division of Administration in compliance with federal guidance.
Communities in the area receiving funding include:
Community
Population
1st Allocation
2nd Allocation
Total
Donaldsonville
8,441
1,560,961.93
1,560,961.93
3,121,923.86
Gonzales
10,957
2,026,236.21
2,026,236.21
4,052,472.42
Albany
1,159
214,329.45
214,329.45
428,658.90
Denham Springs
9,753
1,803,585.08
1,803,585.08
3,607,170.17
French Settlement
1,192
220,432.01
220,432.01
440,864.03
Independence
1,893
350,065.27
350,065.27
700,130.54
Kentwood
2,436
450,480.19
450,480.19
900,960.37
Killian
1,322
244,472.42
244,472.42
488,944.83
Livingston
1,974
365,044.29
365,044.29
730,088.58
Ponchatoula
7,369
1,362,721.06
1,362,721.06
2,725,442.12
Port Vincent
755
139,619.27
139,619.27
279,238.54
Rosedale
743
137,400.16
137,400.16
274,800.31
Springfield
526
97,271.17
97,271.17
194,542.35
Tangipahoa
853
157,742.04
157,742.04
315,484.07
Tickfaw
764
141,283.61
141,283.61
282,567.21
Walker
6,248
1,155,418.80
1,155,418.80
2,310,837.61
Baker
13,194
2,439,916.09
2,439,916.09
4,879,832.17
Central
29,357
5,428,878.01
5,428,878.01
10,857,756.03
Zachary
17,949
3,319,240.10
3,319,240.10
6,638,480.19
Clinton
1,502
277,759.13
277,759.13
555,518.26
Jackson
3,728
689,404.82
689,404.82
1,378,809.64
Norwood
291
53,813.52
53,813.52
107,627.04
St. Francisville
1,625
300,505.05
300,505.05
601,010.10
Slaughter
906
167,543.12
167,543.12
335,086.25
Wilson
567
104,853.15
104,853.15
209,706.29