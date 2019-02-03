The Caliphs of Cairo recalled the Legend of the Naha Stone in the royal tent at the New Orleans Country Club on Saturday.
It was said in “The Prophecy” that whoever could overturn the Naha Stone would be granted the power to unify and rule all of Hawaii. Kamehameha, born between 1736 and 1761, fulfilled the prophecy at age 14 by overturning the Naha Stone and setting his path to being king of all the Hawaiians. The Caliphs witnessed several pretenders to the throne attempt to become king without success.
Reigning over the tropical festivities as queen was Miss Lauren Lee Paysse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rene Sylvain Paysse Jr.
The first maid was Miss Caroline Margaret Lebeuf, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Nevil Lebeuf. Maids to her majesty were Misses Ashley Frances Bossier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Michael Bossier; Shea Hodges Duckworth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Shea Duckworth; Monica Carolyn Growden, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Bradley Growden; Mae Elizabeth Harrison, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Andrew Harrison; Heidi Frances Hayne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Peck Hayne Jr.; Alyce Louise Iglesias, daughter of Mrs. Diane McConnell and the late Mr. Charles John Iglesias; Madeleine DeHaven Landry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Scott Landry; Elizabeth Lynn Lunn, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. William Wilburn Lunn; Chloe Margaret Pelitere, daughter of Mr. Michael Ludovic and Dr. Margaret Pelitere; Sarah Hayne Montgomery Read, daughter of Mrs. William Wilkeson Read and the late Mr. Read; Claire Elizabeth Rosamond, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Edward Rosamond; Katherine Elizabeth Verlander, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Gordon Verlander; and Madeline Cecelia Zimmer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Frank Zimmer.
Ladies-in-waiting to her majesty were Misses Juliette Marie Enright, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eric Marrero Enright; Annabelle Layne Gotzkowsky, daughter and stepdaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Karl Gotzkowsky and daughter and stepdaughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Edward Faherty Jr.; Bethany Elaine Growden, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Bradley Growden; Sophia Ann Happoldt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Joseph Happoldt; Anna Belle Hayes, daughter of Major and Mrs. Bradley Thomas Hayes; Isabella Anais Hewitt, daughter of Mr. Samuel Jason Hewitt and Ms. Priscilla Baldwin; Kathleen Loretta Keen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Edward Keen; Jordan Caroline Kleehammer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark David Kleehammer; Mary Grace Long, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Dale Long Jr.; Marin Elizabeth Trepagnier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Gerard Trepagnier Sr.; and Catherine Marie Zimmermann, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Michael Zimmermann.
Princesses in the court were Misses Camille Marguerite and Therese Louise Hymel, daughters of Dr. and Mrs. Brett Michael Hymel; Charlotte Rose McMahon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Michael McMahon; Abigail Kathryn Munson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Michael Munson; Genevieve Michelle Plaisance, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Joseph Plaisance; Chloe Elise Shannon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Laird Shannon; Marguerite Ellen Thibeaux, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Paul Thibeaux; and Teresa Marie Vinas, daughter of Mrs. Maria Noemi Vinas.
Pages to their majesties were Masters Mason Bradley Hayes, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Thomas Hayes; and Connor Gerard Tauzier, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Gerard Tauzier.
Following the presentation of the court, the 2018 queen, Miss Elizabeth Lucy Carter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Stanley Carter, was presented to the monarchs and received a bouquet of long-stemmed red roses from the king.
Also presented was the Caliphs’ 1969 queen, Mrs. Walter Charles Parlange III, who reigned as Miss Gwin Lucy Groth. The theme of the ball that year was “Sleeping Beauty.” The king presented Mrs. Parlange with a bouquet of long-stemmed yellow roses.
Mr. Charles Tusa Walsten served as general chairman of the ball. Messrs. Arthur Seldon Mann III served as chairman of the court committee; Bret Alden Clesi served as chairman of the reception committee; and Dr. Jerry Joseph St. Pierre served as chairman of the floor committee. Vice chairmen were Messrs. Chester Theodore Alpaugh III; Oliver Stanislaus Delery Jr.; Brian Christopher Fitzpatrick; Christopher Seldon Mann; Thomas Joseph Mitchell; William Cabell Nelson; Gerald Francis Plough Jr.; Graham Mears Ralston; Kermit Louis Roux III; John Charles Saunders Jr.; Stephen Henry Schonberg; Jeremy Taylor Schreiber; Charles Frederick Seemann III and Michael Quirk Walshe Jr.
Following the ball, a breakfast was held at the country club in honor of the queen, with music provided by the Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra.