Spring is in the air, which means it's a new season for garden lovers and anyone wanting to work out their green thumb.

Lowe's is ringing in spring time by giving away garden-to-go project kits at its stores every Thursday in April, beginning on April 8.

+4 LSU Garden News: Get your soil ready for spring planting Now is a good time to start prepping your landscape and vegetable gardens for plants.

The home improvement store recently said in a release it hopes the free curbside family projects "will transport households to the destination of their choice without ever having to leave home."

The family-friendly activity kits will include garden products, such as saplings, seeds, and recipes.

Those interested in receiving a garden-to-go kit can register for one on Lowes.com as early as April 1.

+3 LSU Garden News: Mulch now, do less yard work later Mulch helps cut down on weeds, but this most basic and essential of gardening tasks also has lots of other benefits.

The kits can be reserved starting a week before each event and will include:

April 8: Garden-to-Go kit sponsored by Miracle-Gro with exclusive recipes from professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson.

Garden-to-Go kit sponsored by Miracle-Gro with exclusive recipes from professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson. April 15: Lowe's Mystery Garden Pinata with mystery seed packets.

Lowe's Mystery Garden Pinata with mystery seed packets. April 22: 500,000 tree saplings given out in honor of Earth Day.

500,000 tree saplings given out in honor of Earth Day. April 29: Lowe's Butterfly Quest which helps families create a butterfly garden.