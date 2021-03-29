Spring is in the air, which means it's a new season for garden lovers and anyone wanting to work out their green thumb. 

Lowe's is ringing in spring time by giving away garden-to-go project kits at its stores every Thursday in April, beginning on April 8. 

The home improvement store recently said in a release it hopes the free curbside family projects "will transport households to the destination of their choice without ever having to leave home."

The family-friendly activity kits will include garden products, such as saplings, seeds, and recipes.

Those interested in receiving a garden-to-go kit can register for one on Lowes.com as early as April 1. 

The kits can be reserved starting a week before each event and will include:

  • April 8: Garden-to-Go kit sponsored by Miracle-Gro with exclusive recipes from professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson.
  • April 15: Lowe's Mystery Garden Pinata with mystery seed packets.
  • April 22: 500,000 tree saplings given out in honor of Earth Day.
  • April 29: Lowe's Butterfly Quest which helps families create a butterfly garden.
