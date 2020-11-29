A St. Francisville teenager died Friday in a shooting that followed an argument and a 19-year-old has been arrested, the West Feliciana Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Street D in the Hardwood community; deputies arriving shortly after the shooting found the teen unresponsive. Witnesses told deputies that an altercation escalated into gunfire.
The identity of the teen is being withheld at this time, the Sheriff's Office said.
Bri'Darrius Bailey, 19, of St. Francisville was arrested at the scene and has been booked into the West Feliciana Parish jail on a count of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.