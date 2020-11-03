Online applications for the many magnet academies in the Lafayette Parish school system open at 10 a.m. Monday for the 2021-22 school year.

Applications must be submitted via www.lafayettechoice.com before the Jan. 15 deadline. A Feb. 18 lottery drawing for all grade levels will determine student placements.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the annual in-person magnet academy showcase will not be held this year, according to a prepared statement from the school district. Instead, each school will create a short video highlighting its academy. Videos will be posted online to a YouTube channel by Monday.

The Lafayette Parish school system offers 19 magnet academies at 21 elementary, middle and high schools across the parish.

+19 Lafayette public school artists engaging Acadiana Center for the Arts visitors in new exhibition With their annual Student Art Expo in the spring thwarted by COVID-19, the Acadiana Center for the Arts is making space in their fall schedule…

In addition to providing a curriculum required by state guidelines, the academies offer specialized theme-immersed programs, such as language immersion and computer science.

"From Arts, Broadcasting and Journalism, Business, Health Services, Legal Studies, STEM, and Technology to Early College Academy, JROTC, and World Language Immersion — students are prepared to enter the workforce and post-secondary education with skills for success," reads a school system release.

The school system began the 2020 school year with a hybrid learning plan for middle- and high-schoolers to reduce class size and allow for more frequent cleaning. More than 8,000 students opted for virtual learning through Lafayette Online Academy.

On Oct. 28, the school system announced it would begin transitioning to Phase 3 of its Learn Lafayette Plan, which includes daily in-person classes for all grades.

Magnet academy students who opted for online learning this year will retain their academy enrollments, according to the school system.

For more information about magnet academies, contact the magnet academy office at (337) 521-7160 or (337) 521-7044.