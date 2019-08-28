The executive director of the Lafayette Housing Authority is leaving after three years, a tenure that began as the authority came out of federal receivership.
Yvonda Bean resigned to become the chief operating officer of the housing authority in Columbia, S.C., in her home state. Her last day is Thursday, and a national search is underway to find a replacement. The authority’s HR director, Lydia Bergeron, who has worked closely with Bean on day-to-day operations, will take over on an interim basis.
Board member Melinda Taylor credited Bean with stabilizing the agency after five years of receivership, which was precipitated by a corruption scandal. Bean spearheaded new administrative policies and procedures, as well as external partnerships aimed at expanding the number of people the authority serves, Taylor said.
Last year, for example, Bean worked with the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing to get housing vouchers in the hands of homeless people. Bean’s departure comes as the authority is working to make more housing available to people leaving jail.
Taylor said the Lafayette Housing Authority under Bean’s leadership has become a model turnaround agency, with federal authorities referring smaller, troubled housing authorities – like the one in Jeanerette – to Lafayette for management guidance.
“I think that’s a tribute to her effectiveness,” Taylor said.
Bean’s successor will be tasked with seeing through another of her initiatives that will take years to complete: the complete renovation of nearly 600 public housing units, which are decades old and in disrepair. Plans call for Alabama-based Vantage Development, a for-profit company, to undertake the work and to serve as property manager for the newly constructed units.
The privatization effort is complicated, however, by the fact that some of the units in the authority’s flagship C.O. Circle development are in a federally designated floodway.
Bean said in her July 29 resignation letter that joining the Lafayette Housing Authority “has been one of the greatest professional decisions I’ve made.”