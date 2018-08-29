New Orleans and Chinese officials were set to announce the results of a year-long investigation that shut down a major drug exporter.
The investigation, which originated in New Orleans, joined with multiple Chinese drug investigation agencies to dismantle a clandestine drug lab that supplied multiple drug trafficking organizations, arrest 20 Chinese nationals and take possession of assets including 20 million lethal doses of fentanyl and about $115,000.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid about 50 times more potent that heroin. The drug, along with similar substances, is responsible for more than 20,000 American deaths each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The information was released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in advance of a press conference Wednesday morning.
Chinese investigators say they have identified more than 40 U.S. shipping addressses where the drug ring has delivered or attempted to deliver shipments. There was no indication if any of those addresses were located in New Orleans or anywhere else in Louisiana.
No charges have yet been brought against anyone in the United States, but the local addresses are being investigated, according to the release.
