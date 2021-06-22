Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday vetoed legislation that would have barred transgender girls and women from participating on sports teams that match their gender identity, calling the proposal discriminatory and a "solution in search of a problem that does not exist in Louisiana."
Senate Bill 156, sponsored by Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, would have required athletic teams or sporting events for women at public institutions be composed only of "biological females," or those who presumably were listed as female on their birth certificates.
The measure won Senate approval 29-6 and cleared the House 78-19. Those margins are wide enough to override a governor's veto, though it's unclear whether lawmakers will return to Baton Rouge to do so.
Here's Edwards' full veto message:
“As I have said repeatedly when asked about this bill, discrimination is not a Louisiana value, and this bill was a solution in search of a problem that simply does not exist in Louisiana. Even the author of the bill acknowledged throughout the legislative session that there wasn’t a single case where this was an issue.
Further, it would make life more difficult for transgender children, who are some of the most vulnerable Louisianans when it comes to issues of mental health. We should be looking for more ways to unite rather than divide our citizens. And while there is no issue to be solved by this bill, it does present real problems in that it makes it more likely that NCAA and professional championships, like the 2022 Final Four, would not happen in our state. For these and for other reasons, I have vetoed the bill."
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.