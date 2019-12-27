HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University business administration major Janine Hatcher, of Chesapeake, Virginia, has been chosen Miss Southeastern 2020.
Hatcher received her crown from Miss Southeastern 2019 Chelsey Blank, of Paulina, at the annual pageant Nov. 22 at Southeastern’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts.
A senior, Hatcher also received the Evening Gown and Social Impact Statement awards.
First runner up was Lily Gayle, of Hammond, a junior majoring in communication broadcast.
Second runner up was Leslie Jones, of Watson, a junior majoring in English.
Victoria Reid, of Folsom, and Abby Eubanks, of Zachary, were the other finalists.
Omaira Romero, a freshman from Gonzales majoring in athletic training, took home the Talent Award, while Catherine Spanogianni, a junior human resources management major from Mandeville, took home the Miss Congeniality Award, as well as the Student Government Association Academic Award.
Cameron Hooper, a junior kinesiology major from Tampa, Florida, took home both the People’s Choice and Miracle Maker Awards.
Hatcher will advance to the Miss Louisiana’s Pageant that will be held in Monroe in June. Both pageants are affiliated with the Miss America Pageant System.