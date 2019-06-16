Angelle LaBrie Brown
• Attends Louise S. McGehee School
A varied portfolio of achievements marks the high school career of Miss Angelle "Jelly" LaBrie Brown, with a Carnival honor headed her way as well.
She is the daughter of Mr. Maurice and Dr. Carmen LaBrie Brown.
At McGehee, Angelle has been the vice president of the student council in addition to her role as sophomore class representative. She is part of the school's varsity track team and president of Best Buddies, and was dance captain for May Day. The honor roll student is also a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club and has received the French achievement award.
Angelle has experience working in child care and hospitality and hopes for a career as a physician.
Earlier, she was presented as a princess royal at the Delta Sigma Theta 2018 Cotillion.
During Carnival 2020, she will be presented as a debutante at the ball of the Young Men Illinois Club.