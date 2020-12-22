Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University graduated over 70 students on Dec. 12 during an outside graduation in the Liberal Arts and Science parking lot, 5345 Brittany Drive, and also livestreamed.
The fall 2020 walk-through graduation included spring and summer graduates and came through grouped in subject area through the afternoon: arts and sciences; health professions; nursing; doctor of physical therapy Class of 2021 White Coat Ceremony; and Applied Behavior Analysis Program Certificate Ceremony.
The doctor of physical therapy students represent the inaugural cohort that will graduate in May 2021.
The Applied Behavior Analysis Program Certificate Ceremony students are the first to receive this certification from the university.
Graduates from the area include:
Baker
Michele Eleanor Browning, Bachelor of Science in Nursing-Global Health
Greenwell Springs
Sarah Elliot Jenkins, Doctorate of Nursing Practice in Nurse Anesthesia
Lauren M. West, Master of Health Administration
Zachary
Ori L. Roussel, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science
Jordan Michael Smith, Doctorate of Nursing Practice in Nurse Anesthesia