One of Mandeville’s largest churches has fired a staff member following allegations that he violated a set of policies meant to protect children and other vulnerable people from abusive behavior, officials told the congregation in an email on Sunday.
Travis Bush often sang at services and held the title of assistant director of worship arts before he was fired from St. Timothy on the Northshore United Methodist Church, the email said.
The email said Bush had been accused of unspecified “serious criminal allegations” in the state of Mississippi. While the church said there is no indication any accusations against him originated locally, the leadership invited parents to attend a meeting scheduled for Wednesday as well as call with any concerns.
Neither Bush nor the church’s lead pastor, the Rev. James Mitchell, immediately responded to requests for comment Monday.
St. Timothy on the Northshore’s email came five days after the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers’ Facebook page published a photo of a man resembling Bush, saying the person depicted had “provided alcohol to and molested” an underage boy within the city limits of Bay St. Louis on Sept. 18.
The victim only knew that the accused attacker went by his nickname – “T” – and possibly worked as a stagehand in New Orleans, the Facebook post said. The post asked the public to help police in Bay St. Louis – roughly 45 miles east of Mandeville – identify the man in the photo.
Bay St. Louis police didn’t immediately answer messages Monday. It was not immediately clear whether Bush had been taken into custody and booked with a crime.
St. Timothy on the Northshore’s leadership said it was “heartbroken” to learn about the accusations against Bush, who had worked at the church for several years. His part-time employment was terminated after an investigation into him revealed a failure to follow what are known as “Safe Sanctuary” policies, which require nearly all interactions between staff and youths to occur in group settings with at least two adults present, the email from St. Timothy on the Northshore said.
Any exceptions made for one-on-one counseling require the consent of a parent as well as knowledge from at least one other staffer or volunteer, the church said.
The church also said volunteers and staffers must undergo background checks and personal interviews before working for St. Timothy on the Northshore.
“We pray for all involved and the church as a whole,” the email added.
Founded in 1975, St. Timothy on the Northshore has nearly 4,000 members, including many prominent politicos and business people from both sides of the lake.