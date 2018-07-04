COMMUNITY EVENTS
MADISONVILLE OLD FASHIONED 4TH: 11 a.m. to dusk. July 4. Madisonville Riverfront. A parade, beauty pageant, games and fireworks. Free. (985) 845-9824 or madisonville4thjuly.com.
THEATER
BAREFOOT IN THE PARK: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 13- 14 and 20-21. Café Luke Dinner Theater, 153 Robert St., Slidell. Neil Simon’s Broadway hit. $45. (985) 707-1597 or cafeluke.com.
MUSIC
GLYN BAILEY: Noon Friday. English Tea Room, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
KILLAHOUSE: 9 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Street Blues Café. 428 N. Columbia St., Covington. rocknbluescafe.com.
BIG AL & THE HEAVYWEIGHTS: 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Heritage Park, Slidell. Rescheduled Bayou Jam finale. Free. myslidell.com
ART
A TASTE OF ART FEATURING MICHAEL EBLE: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Barrel Wine Bar, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Paintings focusing on the element of water. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
KID STUFF
NECK & NECK: 11 a.m. Saturday. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. A giraffe’s self-esteem is tested. Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
LOCK ONE KIDS FISHING TOURNAMENT: 5 p.m. to dusk, Sunday. Lock One Canal, Pearl River. Liars and Lunkers presents its 18th annual tournament for kids ages 12 and under. Free. (985) 502-3217.
CAMPS
30 BY NINETY SUMMER CAMPS: Monday-July 13 and July 16-20 (Shakespeare), 30byNinety Theater, 880 Lafayette Street, Mandeville. $430. (844) 843-8430 or 30byNinetycom.
STAA SUMMER THEATER CAMP: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-July 13. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Frank Levy instructs, with camp ending with a performance of "Br’er Rabbit and Anansi the Spider." $175. Sttammanyartassociation.com.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
STAMPING CARDS: 1 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
GRAPHITE DRAWING: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
JOURNALING: 6 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
INTRO TO BALLROOM DANCING: 6 p.m. Monday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
CREATIVE CARDS: 1 p.m. Tuesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
INTRO TO PHOTOGRAPHY: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WEEKLY EVENTS
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 35386 Home Estates Dr., Slidell. Offered by Tammany Twirlers Square and Round Dance Club. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. First United Methodist Church, 433 Erlanger St., Slidell.
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., near Pelican Park, Mandeville. Free snacks and drinks available. Swiss Team games on first Thursday and third Sunday. Beginner games first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. (985) 892-6766.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays. St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212).
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. 64378 La. 41, (985) 807-4447
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Covington City Hall, 609 N. Columbia St.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. second Saturday of each month. 13401 June St., behind City Hall.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The weekly market includes music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, and more.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. Live music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22056 La. 59. The market includes fresh produce, local food, crafts and more.
COVINGTON BREWHOUSE TASTING ROOM AND BREWERY TOURS: Tastings, 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tours: 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 226 East Lockwood, Covington, Free. (985) 893-2884.