Ancient Rome is the attraction and modern Italy is the location for a summer of study abroad for Miss Charlotte Sprunt Freeman.
The Lexington, Virginia, university student will enroll in the John Cabot University program in Italy to study ancient Roman artifacts for the summer.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Lawrence Freeman. Her mother is the former Catherine Gornto.
While at Newman, Charlotte was co-editor in chief of the yearbook, co-captain of the tennis team, captain of sports medicine, president of Students Against Destructive Decisions and co-chair of the prom committee. She was on the honor roll and received the Head of School, Zelia C. Christian, Absinthe and Sports Medicine Coaches awards.
At the Virginia university where she is majoring in strategic communication and French, she is a Kappa Kappa Gamma, on the general activities board, and a committee member for Feel Good, a philanthropy for the Rockbridge Area Relief Foundation.
She has worked as an art gallery intern and as a camp counselor at Camp Merrie-Woode in Sapphire, North Carolina, and in New Orleans.
She plans a career in public relations with an emphasis in sports or food.
As a sub-deb, she was in the courts of Squires, Les Pierrettes and Apollo.