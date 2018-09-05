FORT WORTH, Texas — Derius Davis grew up in St. Francisville, just a few miles down U.S. 61 from Southern’s campus.
On Saturday, he showed no mercy for his hometown team.
In his collegiate debut, the freshman wide receiver put on a performance he’ll struggle to top the rest of the year.
In Saturday's 55-7 win at Amon G. Carter Stadium, Davis caught three passes for 49 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown near the end of the first quarter.
Not done yet, Davis, who led West Feliciana High to a Class 3A state championship last season, took a punt return 73 yards for the first special teams touchdown of his career.
“Derius Davis, the true freshman, he's pretty speedy, kind of like (fellow punt return specialist KaVontae Turpin),” wide receiver Jalen Reagor said. “He did his job, you know? I feel like we've got speed all around the field.”
A three-star recruit, Davis became the first West Feliciana player to commit to a Power 5 school in four years, spurning offers from programs like Tennessee and Kansas State.
Southern isn’t done with Davis’ family just yet, though. The Jaguars face his brother, former West Feliciana quarterback Derek Turner, next week when they play at Louisiana Tech.